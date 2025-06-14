Reacher: Amazon series adds Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel and more to the season 4 cast

The highly anticipated fourth season of the Amazon Prime Video series Reacher is all set to start production. The fourth season will be an adaptation of Lee Child’s book Gone Tomorrow, and according to a new report, the season has added some major stars to its line-up.

According to Deadline, the season of Reacher has added Jay Baruchel, Sydelle Noel, Agnez Mo, Anggun, and Kevin Corrigan to its main cast and Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson in guest roles.

What is Reacher about?

The show follows Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, a former U.S. Army military police officer who now travels the country as a nomad. But his hopes for a peaceful life travelling the country are often derailed as Reacher crosses paths with dangerous criminals and is compelled to stop them.

What to expect in season 4?

Gone Tomorrow is the thirteenth book in the series and was released in 2009. In the book, while travelling on the New York subway, Reacher tries to stop a woman who has been flagged as a potential suicide bomber. As he approaches the woman, she immediately shoots herself. Driven by guilt over her death, Reacher begins to investigate the reason behind her suicide and uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Reacher spinoff Neagley set for 2025

While season 4 is still a ways off, fans can see Reacher in action in the upcoming spinoff series Neagley, which follows his protégé, Frances Neagley, played by Maria Sten. Alan Ritchson will have an extended cameo in the show.

The show follows Neagley, who now runs a corporate security firm, investigating the truth behind the death of an old friend. Nick Santora, the brains behind Reacher, co-created the show with Nicholas Wootton, who is best known for his work on shows like Chuck and Prison Break.

The main cast of the show includes Greyston Holt, Riley Jasper Jones, Adeline Rudolph, Del Negro, and Damon Herriman. Neagley recently wrapped filming and is expected to release sometime in 2025.