/Etoile: Amazon Prime Video cancels second season of Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino's ballet series

Bad news for Etoile fans! Amazon Prime Video series which premiered on April 24 this year, has been reportedly cancelled for a second season. The series created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino might not be able to see the light again.

Why has Amazon Prime Video put a full stop to Etoile's second season?

According to reports, the decision not to move forward with Etoile was largely due to performance vs cost, despite the promise of having two seasons. In addition, it might be due to the regime change in Amazon MGM Studios as the series was ordered under the former head Jennifer Salke who exited in March this year.

However, the streaming platform and Amazon MGM Studios will continue to support the Emmy campaign for the series in comedy categories. Soon after the news, fans took to the comment section to give their view, few were disappointed that the show had been canceled and many were okay with it.

One user wrote, "Crazy though that Prime doesn't think that the Palladinos have amassed enough goodwill to be able to get away with one poor season and work towards a better season". Another user wrote, "Again I wonder why. Oh I know why because of no ads for this show". "It was a very good show", wrote the third user.

All about Etoile

Etoile tells the story of dancers and artistic staff from New York, and Paris in two world-renowned companies, who embark on a mission to save their respective institutions by swapping their talented stars.

Created by Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino, it stars Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laage, Gideon Glick, and David Alvarez among others. It premiered on Amazon Prime Video on April 24. The show was cancelled after its first season in June 2025. Etoile's first part had 8 episodes.