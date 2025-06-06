/Meghan Markle’s pregnant twerking video in the hospital leads to wild conspiracy theories, Internet calls it AI generated

Conspiracy theories are running wild ever since Meghan Markle dropped a twerking video taken during her labour with Princess Lilibet. Many are claiming she was not pregnant at all during the now-viral clip.

Meghan Markle’s dance video during labour goes viral

The Duchess of Sussex recently shared a video on her Instagram to mark the fourth birthday of her daughter, Princess Lilibet. In the clip, she can be seen moving to the viral Baby Mama dance to help induce the baby’s birth. The clip also features her husband, Prince Harry, who can be seen jiving in front of the camera briefly.



"Four years ago today, this also happened," Meghan, 43, wrote in the caption as she shared the video.

“Both of our children were a week past their due dates…so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!”

In the video, Harry can be seen pressing play on the baby mama hit by Starrkeisha, dancing to the song. Meanwhile, Meghan starts to twerk before the couple moves into a rhythm together and gyrate around the room.

‘AI Video’ claims the Internet

Several critics on X claimed that Meghan’s video could not be from her time in the labour room. Some said her bump was too high and wrongly shaped to be real.



Other people alleged Meghan's ability to dance at more than 40 weeks pregnant meant she was a "superhuman" or her pregnancy was a sham.



“This is crazy. I do not for one second believe this video is real. Who the heck dances like that when readying to labour? No one," one pointed out.



"The bump is mishapen and she still doesn't look pregnant. Overloading lies. AI video."

Another person questioned why Meghan was not linked to an IV drip to receive medication nor wearing a hospital gown.

"She's not in a hospital gown, not hooked up to a baby monitor," they said.

"They wouldn't have started an IV on her when she was still in her street clothes and wouldn't have unhooked it so she could dance."

A person who claimed to be a nurse echoed the sentiment and said Prince Harry's wife would have had a cannula in her hand in labour.

Meghan shares unseen photos of Lilibet

Meghan shared a few previously unseen photos of Lilibet to mark the special day. Lilibet is seventh in line to the British throne.

In one photo, Harry held baby Lilibet wrapped in a blanket, while a second photo showed the barefoot father and daughter duo holding hands.



In the caption, Meghan said her husband and daughter have the "sweetest bond to watch unfold."



"Daddy’s little girl and favourite adventurer, Happy birthday, Lili!" she said.

There were other black and white pictures on the grid that showed the mother of two cradling Lilibet on a boat and holding the baby princess in a blanket.

The young princess was named Lilibet after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, while her middle name Diana, is in tribute to Harry’s late mother.