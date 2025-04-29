There has to be a reason for Meghan Markle’s new look. While we can admit she does look nice in her makeup-free look, it does look a bit odd for a former actress and public figure not to succumb to social standards of beauty.

Advertisment

Meghan Markle's makeup-free look

This is her first podcast interview and the first time she has stepped out publicly since the debut of her popular Netflix show, With Love, Meghan. The podcast has host Jamie Kern Lima ask her about her kids, her relationship with her husband Prince Harry and more.

Advertisment

While teasing the Monday release on Instagram, the host said, “She and I decided to do the episode the same way we spend most of our time together – with no makeup on, in our sweats, and cosied up in these two rocking chairs I have at my house.”

Then at the start of the interview, Lima said, “I have not done an episode without makeup since my thousand QVC shows,” to which Meghan replied, “Do you think I have?”

During the podcast, Meghan spoke fondly of her kids and shared how she has made email addresses for each of them and how she shares cute things they have done or said every night. She said, “At one point in their life — maybe when they’re 16 or when they’re 18 — I’ll say ‘Here’s an email that I’ve been keeping for you. For your whole life, here’s everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of you,'”

Advertisment

“Of all things, that’s making me emotional,” she continued, wiping her tears. “This is why it’s so nice not to have makeup on!”

Meghan Markle shares sweet jam-making video with daughter Princess Lillibet

Meghan Markle reveals 'scary' medical condition after giving birth

She also wore a sweatshirt with her children’s names embroidered along the collar.