Meghan Markle was busy making jam over the weekend, and we can’t stop admiring how smart her daughter, Princess Lilibet is. Acting as a cute assistant to mom, Lilibet told Meghan that the jam was coming out “beautiful” as the Duchess asked her if everything was okay.

Meghan Markle shares new family video

Meghan Markle shared a behind-the-scenes look at her making her latest batch of strawberry jams. In a series of videos shared to her Instagram Stories, Meghan and Prince Harry’s 3-year-old daughter took on the role of a taste tester.

In one clip, Meghan could be seen showing the process of how the fruit jam was made, as she mixed cut up strawberries with other ingredients in a pot over a stove before heating it up.

She could be heard asking her little one in a follow-up video, “What do we think, Lily?”

“I think it’s beautiful,” Princess Lilibet replied.

Meghan is then seen pouring over strawberry jam in several jares placed in the refrigerator.

In another video, she can be seen cooking vegetables and placing some butter over a casserole to bake.

Meghan Markle has been a regular on Instagram ever since her Netflix series With Love, Meghan debuted in March.