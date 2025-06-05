/'2 months away from sex tape': Piers Morgan's jibe at Meghan Markle's pregnancy dance video | WATCH

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, shared a video from 2021 celebrating the fourth birthday of her daughter, Princess Lilibet. The resurfaced video was of Meghan and Prince Harry dancing in the labour room to the Baby Momma Dance song. Meghan, who was previously accused of faking her pregnancy, posted the video on the social media platform Instagram.

"Four years ago today, this also happened. Both of our children were a week past their due dates… so when spicy food, all that walking, and acupuncture didn’t work, there was only one thing left to do!” Meghan wrote.'

As the video resurfaced, many started accusing Meghan of faking her pregnancy and hiding an alleged surrogacy. But one comment that caught the eye was by Piers Morgan, the British journalist.

Reposting the video, Morgan wrote on X, "We’re about 2 months away from the sex tape…"

What is the video?

In the video, Meghan was seen dancing and twerking with Prince Harry in a maternity ward during her second pregnancy.

At one point, Prince Harry joined her to show his dance moves. He was seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

The controversy

The shared video by Meghan pleased many, but also reignited the rumours about her faking her pregnancy.

The internet reaction

“These two are dying for attention,” an X user wrote.

“Imagine William and Kate doing this," said another.

While the third one wrote, "A heavily pregnant woman cannot move that way. You can barely walk, let alone twerk. There is nothing solid in there. The surrogacy theory just got another boost.”