British actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter series, will be reprising his role in the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. The makers and the star made a joint announcement on social media, garnering reactions from the fans.

Internet reacts to Tom Felton reprising his role as Draco Malfoy

In a joint Instagram post with official Harry Potter and Harry Potter Broadway pages, shared the video of Tom Felton and wrote, "Guess who's back". He was seen in a familiar black suit with a wand in the pocket, rings, and a long blonde wig, before ominously saying, "Scared, Potter?".

Soon after the announcement was dropped, fans flooded social media platforms with their reaction. One user was unhappy and questioned whether he was right for this role or not and wrote, "Isn't he too old for that role?".

Another excited user wrote, "Whaaaaaaaat? I need to book tickets now!!'.

A third user felt nostalgic and wrote, "How awesome it would be if all the originals were in this, we will always miss the ones that have passed on".

A user had a mixed reaction to him reprising the role and wrote, “Never a fan of Cursed Child and I still refused to acknowledge it as canon but, WHAT DO YOU MEAN TOM FELTON IS BACK AS DRACO MALFOY IN CURSED CHILD ON BROADWAY ON DRACO'S BIRTHDAY?! And that 'Scared Potter' line after so many years? Ugh, I love him!!”

About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play written by Jack Thorne from an original story written by Thorn, JK Rowling, and John Tiffany. The story's events occur 19 years after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. It is about the second son of Harry Potter, Albus Severus Potter, who gets sorted into Slytherin, but fails to live up to his father's legacy, making him distanced from his father.

The story received positive reviews from the critics and the original West End production premiered at the Palace Theatre on June 7, 2016. It bagged several nominations and one award. A Broadway production opened at the Lyric Theatre on April 22, 2018. The West End production is the only location that continues to stage the original two-part play.