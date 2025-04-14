Wait is finally over! The cast of the much-anticipated Harry Potter TV series has finally been announced.

After months of speculations, fan theories and reports, the studio has announced the first six actors for the crucial adult roles.

Harry Potter Cast Revealed

On Monday (April 14), the studio announced the names of the series regulars: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, famously portrayed by the late Alan Rickman in the film series. Nick Frost will play Rubeus Hagrid. Actor Anthony Robert McMillan played the beloved role in the franchise.

Confirming the reports were indeed true, the Conclave actor Lithgow has been confirmed to play Headmaster of Hogwarts, one of the most crucial roles of the Wizarding World. In the movie, Richard Harris and Michael Gambon masterfully played the role of the master. Meanwhile, Frost kept denying all the rumours, keeping the casting a secret.

Lithgow has earlier confirmed his casting. Speaking to ScreenRant, Lithgow, who is going to be 80 this year, said, ''Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid."

The actor continued, "But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

In addition, Luke Thallon will appear in a recurring role as Quirinus Quirrell, while Paul Whitehouse will also be in a recurring role as Argus Filch.

In a statement, Francesca Gardiner, showrunner and executive producer, and Mark Mylod, director of multiple episodes and executive producer, said, ''We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.''

While the new casting announcement has thrilled fans, the wait for the biggest excitement lies in knowing who will play the lead roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the series.

For the unversed, the HBO series will adapt author JK Rowling's all seven books, with the first season expected to debut in 2026.