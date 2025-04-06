Actor Nick Frost has denied the recent rumours that he had been cast in the role of Hagrid in the upcoming HBO Max Harry Potter reboot series. The series was announced in 2023 and will be a faithful adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seven-book saga. Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein is also rumoured to be in the running for the role.

Nick Frost addresses casting rumours

Hagrid is one of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter franchise. He is the half-giant groundskeeper at Hogwarts and one of Harry’s closest friends. The late Robbie Coltrane portrayed him in the original films.

According to a report by Screen Rant, Frost, who was speaking at AwesomeCon, clarified the recent rumours, saying: “It’s in no way, shape, or form confirmed. I’m thrilled that I would even be considered.”

Only one cast member has been confirmed

So far, only one member of the cast has been confirmed, John Lithgow, who will play Albus Dumbledore, the wise and powerful headmaster of Hogwarts. There are also rumours that Janet McTeer has been cast as Minerva McGonagall, the strict yet compassionate Transfiguration professor. Paapa Essiedu will take on the role of Severus Snape, the cold and calculating Potions Master.

Francesca Gardiner, known for her work on The Man in the High Castle and His Dark Materials, will be serving as the reboot’s showrunner. The first season, expected to premiere in 2026, will cover Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — Max (@StreamOnMax) April 12, 2023

While casting rumours have been gaining momentum, fans will have to wait until an official announcement is made to find out who will be replacing the beloved original cast.

