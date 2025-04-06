Actor Terrence Howard has shared a disturbing story involving music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is currently in custody at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and facing multiple sexual assault charges as part of ongoing federal investigations and civil lawsuits.

Advertisment

Appearing on the PBD Podcast, Howard revealed that Diddy had persistently invited him to his home under the pretext of receiving acting lessons. After weeks of pressure, Howard finally agreed to visit.

Also Read: Daredevil actor Vincent D’Onofrio reveals why Spider-Man: Brand New Day won't include The Kingpin

Actor shares disturbing visit to Diddy’s home

Advertisment

“Puffy had been calling me nonstop, saying he wanted help with acting,” Howard recalled. “So I show up, and he’s just sitting there, watching me. I ask what the material is, and he just keeps staring. No lines, no script—just silence.”

Also Read: Peddi: First teaser for Ram Charan's upcoming sports drama is here

According to Howard, the interaction grew increasingly strange, with Diddy remaining quiet and fixated on him throughout the visit. The actor’s assistant later warned him, “I think he’s trying to f*** you,” prompting Howard to leave and cut off all communication with the rapper.

Advertisment

Also Read: Killing Eve star Jodie Comer in talks to join Ryan Gosling's Star Wars movie

Cassie Ventura to testify publicly

Meanwhile, People has reported that Diddy’s former partner, Cassie Ventura, is prepared to testify publicly in the upcoming trial, set for May. Rejecting the option to remain anonymous, Cassie alleges that Diddy broke into her home and sexually assaulted her in 2018 after she attempted to end their relationship. The two had made their romance public in 2012.

If found guilty, Diddy could face a life sentence.

Also Read: L2: Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor served income tax notice