Who is playing what? Harry Potter series - meet the new faces of the magical world

Published: May 28, 2025, 16:03 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 16:28 IST
The world has got it's new Harry, Ron and Hermione - check who will be playing what in the upcoming series
The new faces of the magical world!
We have a new Harry Potter! After a much wait, HBO has announced the casting of the three main roles in the upcoming Harry Potter series. With this major update, here's a look at who is playing what in the Harry Potter series.
Dominic McLaughlin
Meet the new Harry Potter! Dominic McLaughlin, an 11-year-old Scottish actor, is stepping into the shoes of Daniel Radcliffe to play the young wizard. While this will be a breakthrough role for Dominic, he already hads prior acting had acting credits. Reports say he plays the role of Oliver Gregory in the upcoming Sky comedy Grow.
Arabella Stanton
Arabella Stanton will be stepping into the shoes of Hermione, played by Emma Watson in the film series. Before being roped into the famous role of intelligent Hermione, Stanton has been part of the Matilda the Musical, in which she played the led.
Alastair Stout
Young actor Alastair Stout is making his big break with HBO's Harry Potter series, taking on the role of the lovable Ron Weasley,famously played by Rupert Grint.
John Lithgow
The Conclave actor Lithgow has been confirmed to play Headmaster of Hogwarts, one of the most crucial roles of the Wizarding World. In the movie, Richard Harris and Michael Gambon played the role of the master.
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu is set to take on the dark and complex role of Severus Snape. His casting has received mixed reactions, as the character was memorably played by the late Alan Rickman in the original films.
Nick Frost: Hagrid
British actor-comedian Nick Frost will play half-giant Rubeus Hagrid. In the film series, Robbie Coltrane played the role of the fan-favourite character in the film series, which is an adaptation of JK Rowling's book. Hagrid is best known in comedy films such as Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World's End and Paul and among others.