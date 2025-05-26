Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

''The Chamber of Secrets has been opened, enemies of the heir... beware," the warning that encapsulates the eeriness of the film. With the magic and fun intact, the sequel to the first film brings Harry and his friends Ron and Hermione back to Hogwarts for the second year, despite Dobby's warning. As the trio returns to a lot of mishappenings in the school corridors, they continue to investigate the attacks.