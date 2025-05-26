Published: May 26, 2025, 18:05 IST | Updated: May 26, 2025, 18:05 IST
From Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 : A complete chronological guide of eight movies.
1 / 9
Harry Potter movies in order
The eight Harry Potter movies brought the magic of J.K. Rowling's books to life, and the world remains obsessed with every detail. As fans gear up for the upcoming series, here’s the ultimate guide to watching the entire Harry Potter saga in order.
2 / 9
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
The first movie of the Harry Potter world that introduced very young Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson as Harry Potter, Ron and Hermione. Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first film in the original series begins from the time when Hagrid drops Harry into the Dursley residence until the time when he's ready to get into Hogwarts, which begins Harry and his friend's journey in the school of witchcraft and wizardry.
3 / 9
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
''The Chamber of Secrets has been opened, enemies of the heir... beware," the warning that encapsulates the eeriness of the film. With the magic and fun intact, the sequel to the first film brings Harry and his friends Ron and Hermione back to Hogwarts for the second year, despite Dobby's warning. As the trio returns to a lot of mishappenings in the school corridors, they continue to investigate the attacks.
4 / 9
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
One of the best films in the series! Helmed by Alfonso Cuaron, the third film follows Harry and his friends during their third year in school. In this part, Harry faces extreme danger from Sirius Black, an escaped prisoner believed to have helped Voldemort in murdering Harry’s parents, and is now coming to kill Harry. Meanwhile, this movie introduces Professor Lupin, who teaches Harry powerful magic.
5 / 9
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
The riveting fourth instalment of the Harry Potter series is filled with magic, mystery and rivalry. The story follows Harry and his friends' fourth year when Professor Dumbledore announces the Triwizard Tournament, a competition among three wizarding schools. Despite continuing to suffer from nightmares, Harry has been unexpectedly chosen as the representative. One of the best things about this part was Robert Pattinson's appearance as Cedric Diggory.
6 / 9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
The movie is when the series hits a bump. After four magical and captivating movies, this is one of the slowest entries, where many major events occur but fail to create a strong impact. In this instalment, the Ministry of Magic attempts to take control of Hogwarts, surpassing Harry and Dumbledore. Meanwhile, Harry is warned of Lord Voldemort's return.
7 / 9
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
The sixth film in the franchise depicts Lord Voldemort's growing power. Harry discovers a book filled with mysterious notes, owned by the mysterious Half-Blood Prince, which not only helps Harry excel in class but also provides crucial clues in his fight against Voldemort. The film also explores the romantic lives of Harry, Ron and Hermione.
8 / 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Based on the final Harry Potter book, the first instalment of the two-part conclusion to the series sees Harry, Ron and Hermione as they prepare for their fight against Voldemort while hunting for Horcruxes. Meanwhile, the magical world falls into disarray as Voldemort and his team take over the Ministry of Magic.
9 / 9
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2
The conclusion of the beloved Harry Potter series, which shows the final battle between Harry and Voldemort at Hogwarts. Continuing where the first part ended, the movie shows Harry and his friends as they make their way back to Hogwarts for the final battle with the Dark Lord and Death Eaters.