Reacher: Author Lee Child drops a big hint at which book season 4 would adapt

Amazon Prime Video's Reacher is one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform with fans across the world. The series is based on the popular books by author Lee Child. The third season of the show was a critical and commercial success and has a 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. With the fourth season of the show in production, fans have been speculating which book the next season will adapt.

What is Reacher about?

The show follows Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, a former U.S. Army military police officer who now travels the country as a nomad. But his hopes for a peaceful life travelling the country are often derailed as Reacher often crosses paths with dangerous criminals and is compelled to stop them.

The first season of the show adapted Lee Child's book Killing Floor, the second was based on Bad Luck and Trouble, and the third was Persuader. While fans have been debating which book season four will adapt, it looks like Lee Child himself has dropped a major hint.

Could season 4 be based on Gone Tomorrow?

Taking to Instagram, the author shared a picture of the script for Reacher season 4 on the seat of a subway car. This could be a hint that the new season will adapt the book Gone Tomorrow, which starts with Reacher travelling on the New York subway.

Gone Tomorrow is the thirteenth book in the series and was released in 2009. In the book, while travelling on the New York subway, Reacher tries to stop a woman who has been flagged as a potential suicide bomber. As he approaches the woman, she immediately shoots herself. Driven by guilt over her death, Reacher begins to investigate the reason behind her suicide and uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Neagley spinoff coming in 2025

While fans of the show will have to wait a while for season 4, they will be able to catch Reacher in action in the upcoming spinoff show Neagley, which follows his protégé, Frances Neagley, who seeks the truth behind the death of an old friend. The show recently wrapped filming and is expected to stream on Prime Video sometime in 2025.