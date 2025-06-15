/Shakira's last minute concert cancellation in San Antonio sparks anger among fans: Really unrespectful

Shakira's streak of concert cancellations continues! The singer who was supposed to perform at the Alamodome was postponed at the last minute, which has left fans fuming with anger and disappointment. Many took to social media to lash out at the Hips Don't Lie hitmaker.

Shakira responds to cancelled concert, fans react

Shakira, who is moving across the world for her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour has been facing frequent cancellations, be it due to technicalities or medical emergencies. This has led to fans calling out the singer and the organizers for being so disrespectful. The cancellation at Alamodome was not just because of the postponed show, but also because of the price to park.

She took to her Facebook handle and apologized for the inconvenience caused and informed her fans that it was due to structural issues, so they were forced to reschedule her sold-out show in San Antonio which was originally planned on June 13.

But, fans were in no mood to listen and called out the singer for all the challenges they had to face to reach the venue. One user wrote, "Shakira just cancelled us while waiting in line. Very disappointed that she didn't tell us a day before. So much money/time went into this. Very heartbroken. This is unrespectful". Another user wrote, "When you've waited 3 years for Shakira's LMYNL World tour and it's cancelled an hour before it starts. So close to attending all 7 tours of her. Alamodome team screwed up leaving so many people outside in the TX heat with no access to water". "Does this your hips do lie?", wrote the third user.

This comes after previous shows were cancelled in several places including Washington DC, Boston, Peru, and Chile. The unpreparedness of Shakira's team has left fans disappointed and some even have raised questions about how her tour is being managed.

When will Shakira's ongoing tour conclude?

The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour is the seventh ongoing tour by the singer Shakira, which is in support of her 12th studio album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. It commenced on February 11 this year at the Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. It will conclude on November 16 this year at Estadio Nacional in Lima, Peru.

Shakira who is a recipient of several accolades including Grammy awards, Latin Grammy, and Song of the Year has given several hits- Waka Waka, Hips Don't Lie, Can't Remember You, Beautiful Liar, Chantaje, She Wolf, and Loca among others.