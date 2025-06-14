Caitlyn Jenner takes shelter in Tel Aviv, drinks wine amid Iran’s strikes on Israel

Caitlyn Jenner, who had travelled to Israel to attend the Tel Aviv Pride Parade, found herself caught in the middle of growing tensions between Israel and Iran. The parade was cancelled due to security concerns following Iran’s retaliatory missile attacks. Not long after, Jenner was photographed sipping a glass of wine inside a bomb shelter.

“Quiet Night in Tel Aviv”

The reality star and former Olympian took to X to update her followers and assure them of her safety. Posting a photo from what appears to be her hotel, Jenner showed the sky lit up with missile trails and smoke clouds, a stark look at the chaos surrounding her.

"Quiet night in Tel Aviv. Pray for us all. We will prevail. I am happy to stand with Israel today, now more than ever," she wrote. Later, she posted another update from a shelter, saying, “We are back in the shelters in Tel Aviv. This looks like it is the third wave of attack from Iran.

A photo of Jenner with an Israeli influencer also made its way online, showing her raising a glass of wine in the shelter. Journalist Regev Gur posted the image and quickly began making the rounds on social media.

“I Spoke with Kylie”

According to The Mirror, Jenner spoke to a local news outlet and confirmed she had been in touch with her family during the ordeal. “I spoke with my daughter Kylie, and she urged me to stay safe. I reassured her, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll keep myself safe, and they’ll take care of me.’”

Tel Aviv has remained on high alert after Iran launched hundreds of ballistic missiles towards Israel late Friday night. The attack was in direct retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes, which targeted a key underground nuclear facility in Natanz and killed several top Iranian military officials.