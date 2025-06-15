/Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson finally home with twins after pregnancy complications

English singer Jesy Nelson marked a huge moment after she revealed that she is finally home with her twins post facing pregnancy complications. The former Little Mix even shared an adorable photo on social media.

Jesy Nelson's joyous moment with her twins

Jesy Nelson took to her Instagram handle, in which she shared a photograph showing her doting over her daughters in her home. Along with the picture, she wrote in the caption, "My babies made it home for my birthday".

Fans took to the comment section to congratulate. One user wrote, "Aww so cute! Happy birthday Lesy!". Another user wrote, "So gorgeous congratulations and happy birthday". “A massive milestone. Sending so much love. All NICU parents know the huge mix of emotions coming home brings. Letting you know all of them are valid and normal.”

She had earlier shared that the twins were living off one placenta due to pre-stage TTTS(twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome), which got cleared up after the surgery. However, Jesy still was required to keep close monitoring and her daughters had to spend time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

All about Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson rose to global stardom after she became a member of the girl group Little Mix, which was formed during the eighth season of the reality show X Factor in 2011.

After giving several chartbusters including Power, Black Magic and Salute among others, Nelson left the group in 2020, which became the topic of discussion for quite some time. In December 2020, she announced her departure from the group due to prolonged issues with her mental health. She said: “I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard.”

She made her solo debut titled Boyz featuring rapper Nicki Minaj. In April 2023, she released her follow-up single Bad Thing. Nelson collaborated with Zion Foster on the single Mine, which was released on 2 August 2024.