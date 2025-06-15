/The Fantastic Four: First Steps eyes blockbuster debut with updated box office projections

Phase Six of the MCU might be off to a great start. The first movie in Marvel Studios' lineup, Fantastic Four: First Steps, has updated opening weekend projections. The movie has gone up from the early projection of $125 million to $150 million in the US markets.

The MCU has been underperforming since the release of Avengers: Endgame in 2019. Its last two releases, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, only grossed $415.1 million and $378.4 million, respectively.

Heavy competition at the box office

The movie will be facing stiff competition when it releases this July. Both James Gunn's Superman and the Scarlett Johansson starrer Jurassic World: Rebirth will be hitting the big screen in the same week.

The Fantastic Four has had several live-action adaptations over the years, with mixed success. In the comics, the team includes Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Susan Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing), who all gain superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a space mission.

Galactus and Silver Surfer join the MCU

In First Steps, the team will go head-to-head with Galactus, the Devourer of Worlds, a powerful cosmic being who consumes planets to survive. Galactus will be portrayed by Game of Thrones actor Ralph Ineson. The film will also introduce his herald, the Silver Surfer, played by Julia Garner. Galactus and the Fantastic Four have battled many times in the comics, and fans are eager to finally witness their showdown on the big screen.

The film is directed by Matt Shakman and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. The supporting cast includes Ralph Ineson, Julia Garner, and Paul Walter Hauser.

Fantastic Four: First Steps is scheduled to premiere in cinemas worldwide on 25th July 2025.

