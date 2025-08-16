/From Cowboy Bebop to Neon Genesis Evangelion: 8 must-watch sci-fi anime series

From Cowboy Bebop to Neon Genesis Evangelion, here are eight of the best sci-fi anime series you absolutely must watch.
Sci-fi anime has given us some of the most imaginative worlds ever put on screen, from futuristic cities and artificial intelligence and time-bending adventures. These shows aren’t just visually stunning; they have helped redefine the genre.
Cowboy Bebop follows bounty hunters Spike, Jet, Faye, and Ed as they travel the galaxy chasing criminals. Stylish, jazzy, and deeply emotional, the series blends action with noir storytelling. It’s widely considered one of the greatest anime of all time.
This time-travel thriller revolves around Rintarou Okabe and his friends, who accidentally discover a way to send messages into the past. What begins as fun experiments soon spirals into dangerous timelines, conspiracies, and heartbreaking consequences.
Set in a near-future world where the line between humans and machines blurs together, the show follows Major Motoko Kusanagi and Section 9 as they solve cybercrimes.
A groundbreaking series that’s much more than giant robots fighting monsters. At its heart, Neon Genesis Evangelion is about trauma, identity, and humanity’s struggle for meaning in a dying world.
The original Mobile Suit Gundam revolutionised anime by introducing the 'real robot' genre, where giant mechs weren’t just fantasy weapons but tools of war with real consequences. It influenced countless shows that followed.
In a future where a system can predict criminal tendencies, the show follows rookie Inspector Akane Tsunemori, who begins to question the very idea of justice. It explores themes of free will and societal control.
Planetes focuses on everyday workers cleaning up space debris in Earth’s orbit. But beneath its humble premise lies a powerful story about ambition, survival, and humanity’s dreams of space exploration.
A sci-fi mystery set in a domed city after Earth’s collapse. This cyberpunk story follows Inspector Re-l Mayer as she uncovers disturbing truths about humanity, androids, and creation itself.