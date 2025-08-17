/Coolie Box office collection day 3: Rajinikanth's film slows down, earns THIS much

Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, which was released in cinemas on August 14 amid fanfare, seems to be slowing down. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and led by the Thalaivar, the film is reportedly seeing a downward trend. Let's check out how much the action thriller earned on the third day.

Box office report day 3 of Coolie

According to a report in Sacnilk, on the third day, Coolie has earned a net of Rs 38.50 crore in India. On the first day, it had minted Rs 65 crore, while on the second day it collected Rs 54.75 crore, and now the total collection stands at Rs 158.25 crore.

The highest occupancy on the third day has been recorded in Trichy (89%), followed by Chennai (88.75%), Dindigul (88.50%), Pondicherry (86.50%), and Coimbatore (83.75%).

Nagarjuna's sons celebrate his success post-release of Coolie

Nagarjuna's younger son, Akhil Akkineni, took to Instagram to pen a tribute to his father and shared a picture of the duo, dressed in all-black outfits, posing with a custom-made cake around his Simon's character. Along with the photo, the caption read, "Simon, congrats my king".

Nagarjuna's elder son, Naga Chaitanya, was spotted at Mahesh Babu's AMB Cinemas in Hyderabad. Reportedly, in the clip, he was seen going with a friend to enjoy the film alongside the audience.

For the unversed, in the film, Nagarjuna played the role of the antagonist named Simon, opposite Rajinikanth. Apart from Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna, the film boasts of an ensemble cast that includes Shruthi Haasan, Upendra, and Sathyaraj. Coolie also marked the Bollywood debut of Aamir Khan.