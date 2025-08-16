/Veteran actor Rajinikanth 'honoured' and 'grateful' as PM Narendra Modi congratulates him on 50 years in cinema

Rajinikanth, who has worked in films including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and other languages, completed 50 glorious years in Indian cinema. His latest film Coolie, which released on August 14, is raking in numbers at the box office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the superstar for his cinematic journey. Rajinikanth responded to the wishes with a post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Rajinikanth

In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister lauded Rajinikanth’s remarkable journey, writing, “Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations. Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come".

Rajinikanth responded to the post and wrote, "Respected @narendramodi ji, I am deeply grateful for your warm wishes. It is truly an honour to receive them from a leader I have long held in the highest regard. Thank you for your kind words. Jai Hind".

Before this, Rajinikanth received a string of greetings and congratulatory messages from the film industry, including Mohanlal. Kamal Haasan and Mammootty. Rajinikanth thanked his colleagues, friends, and fans for their support, while also expressing special thanks to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and other political leaders.

Rajinikanth's return to cinemas

Rajinikanth returned to the silver screen with Coolie after a break. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Coolie also saw special appearances from Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.