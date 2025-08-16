/Coolie Box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth starrer enters ₹100 crore club

Lokesh Kanagaraj helmed the film Coolie, featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role, which is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which was released in cinemas on August 14, has created history by surpassing the Rs 100 crore mark within two days.
Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus with Coolie has been celebrated across India, which was released on August 14, a day before Independence Day. With a strong start on opening day, the movie appears to be unstoppable at the box office. Let's dig into how much it earned on the second day.
According to the Sacnilk report, on the second day Coolie earned Rs 53.50 crore net in India. On the first day, it had earned Rs 65 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at Rs 118.50 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded at Chennai (96.50%), followed by Trichy (94%), Pondicherry (91.25%), Dindigul (92.75%), Vellore (84%), and Salem (75.25%).
Before the film's release, in an interview with Bharadwaj Rangan, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the Rajinikanth starrer is not part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). He said, "I did not want to bring Kamal, sir, into Coolie, nor would I bring Rajini, sir, into Vikram.
“Coolie is a one-of-a-kind film written specifically for Rajini sir”, he stated. For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) is a shared universe that connects his previous films Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi.
Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. This film also marked the debut of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.
It features an impressive supporting cast, including Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Coolie released in all major Indian languages on August 14, clashing with Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani starrer War 2.