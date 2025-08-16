/Coolie Box office collection day 2: Rajinikanth starrer enters ₹100 crore club

Rajinikanth's return to the big screen after a two-year hiatus with Coolie has been celebrated across India, which was released on August 14, a day before Independence Day. With a strong start on opening day, the movie appears to be unstoppable at the box office. Let's dig into how much it earned on the second day.

Box office report day 2 of Coolie

According to the Sacnilk report, on the second day Coolie earned Rs 53.50 crore net in India. On the first day, it had earned Rs 65 crore. The total collection of Coolie now stands at Rs 118.50 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded at Chennai (96.50%), followed by Trichy (94%), Pondicherry (91.25%), Dindigul (92.75%), Vellore (84%), and Salem (75.25%).

Is Coolie part of LCU?

Before the film's release, in an interview with Bharadwaj Rangan, Lokesh Kanagaraj confirmed that the Rajinikanth starrer is not part of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU). He said, "I did not want to bring Kamal, sir, into Coolie, nor would I bring Rajini, sir, into Vikram.

“Coolie is a one-of-a-kind film written specifically for Rajini sir”, he stated. For the unversed, Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) is a shared universe that connects his previous films Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi.

Coolie: plot, cast, and more

Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. This film also marked the debut of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.