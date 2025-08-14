/Coolie: Rajinikanth fans celebrate by showering flower petals. dance to beating drums | Watch

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie finally released in theatres today amid much fanfare. With the release of the much-awaited film, it also marks the veteran star's 50th anniversary in cinema today. Fans celebrated the day by dancing and showering petals. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Rajinikanth fans' celebration of release of Coolie across India

Fans in Tamil Nadu gathered to celebrate the special day as they all gathered for the first show by dancing to beating drums and showering petals outside theatres.

For the unversed, Coolie's release marks Rajinikanth's 50th anniversary in the film industry. Coolie is one of the most anticipated Tamil releases of 2025.

Such is the hype, a day before the release, the devotion of fans for Rajinikanth was in full display as they all gathered early at the Srirangam Vinayagar Temple, holding posters of their favourite Thalaiva and performing special pooja rituals for the success of the multi-starrer movie.

Netizens' reaction to Rajinikanth starrer

Even before the release of the film, the movie had already grossed over Rs 100 crore, reportedly at the box office in the pre-ticket sales. While the film has been released today, ie, on August 14, let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the film.

One user wrote, "#cooliereview: DISAPPOINTED. First Half – Slow pacing, weak comedy, and predictable scenes fail to grab attention. Second Half – Turns even messier with forced drama, over-the-top action, and a dragged climax that tests patience."

Another user wrote, “#coolie review 1st half was too good with intro scenes, every character did a great performance. Interval block was just jaw-dropping unexpected twists. Second half is a bit slow but ends with a great storyline LCU. Climax cameo will set you on fire”.

"Coolie Review, First half: excellent Vibe song, Rajini vintage looks, Monica song, Nag swag & style, ANI’s Music Second half: Screenplay, story, Uppi’s role & Thalaivar's massiest Screen presence. Rating: 3/5, wrote the third user.

Coolie helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features an ensemble cast that includes Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir, among others. The action-thriller marks the debut of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan.