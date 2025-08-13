/50 Years of Rajinikanth magic, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty & others pay tribute



Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 50th anniversary in cinema today, and tributes have been pouring in from stars to fans, celebrating the legacy of the beloved actor. Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Upendra and more took to social media to share their love and admiration for the legend. Rajinikanth made his debut in the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal in a small but memorable role.

Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan and more pay tribute to Rajinikanth

A look back at Rajinikanth’s enduring legacy

Rajinikanth’s film journey is a remarkable tale of talent and perseverance. He began his career as a bus conductor in Bangalore before joining the Madras Film Institute, where he was discovered by legendary director K. Balachander. Throughout the late 1970s and 80s, he transformed from a supporting actor to one of Tamil cinema’s biggest heroes.

He delivered back-to-back hits with films like Billa, Mullum Malarum, and Moondru Mugam. His unmatched charisma, trademark gestures, and ability to connect with audiences made him a cultural phenomenon with fans across the globe. Even after decades in the industry, he continues to deliver blockbusters.

Rajinikanth's Coolie gears up for worldwide release

Rajinikanth is in no hurry to slow down; the actor's next film Coolie is gearing up for release. The movie is a mass action entertainer directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and boasts a star-studded cast that includes Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir.

Coolie breaks records before release

The movie is already breaking records, crossing the ₹100 crore ($11.4 million) mark at the box office thanks to pre-release sales. The movie has sold a whopping 12 lakh tickets (1.2 million) in India. In the US, the movie took in over $2 million in pre-release sales, beating out the record of $1.9 million set by Rajinikanth's 2016 film Kabali.

Coolie will be released in all major Indian languages and will be hitting the big screen worldwide on 14 August 2025.