/Did you know Hrithik Roshan worked as a child actor in THIS Rajinikanth movie?

Megastar Rajinikanth's Coolie and Hrithik Roshan's War 2 set for the biggest box office clash of the year. Despite the upcoming box office face-off, Thalaivaa remains Hrithik Roshan's first teacher. Today, superstar Rajinikanth has completed 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. The 74-year-old, who rules millions of hearts, has built a truly irreplaceable legacy. Honouring his career, congratulations have been pouring in for the veteran actor from across the globe and his friends.

Hrithik Roshan pens a heartwarming note for Rajinikanth

Marking the occasion, Roshan penned a note for him, calling him his first teacher. Sending wishes for the actor, ''Took my first steps as an actor at your side. You were one of my first teachers, @rajinikanth sir, and continue to be an inspiration and a standard. Congratulations on completing 50 years of on-screen magic!''

For the unversed, Hrithik and Rajinikanth shared the screen in the 1986 movie Bhagwaan Dada, which featured Roshan as a child actor. In the movie, Rajinikanth essayed the role of a villager; meanwhile, Roshan played the role of Govinda. He was only 12 years old when the movie was released.

War 2 Vs Coolie

This Independence Week, it’s going to be War 2 vs Coolie at the box office. Both films are among the most anticipated releases of the year. Which one will win the battle? Only time will tell.

In War 2, Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Major Kabir from the 2019 blockbuster War. This sequel also marks Jr NTR’s Hindi debut, where he plays the antagonist. Kiara Advani is also part of the cast. War 2 is the sixth instalment in YRF’s Spy Universe.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth-led Coolie has sparked a next-level fan frenzy. The story revolves around Deva, who reunites with his old gang to fight a new threat named Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film also marks Aamir Khan’s Tamil debut and his first collaboration with the superstar. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Soubin Shahir, among others. The craze surrounding the film is intense, with sold-out shows reported across several states in South India.