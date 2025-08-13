/Alien: Earth X’ review: Netizens hail it as one of the 'best series of the year!'

Welcome to the world of Aliens again! The new sci-fi horror TV series Alien: Earth is finally out. It's one of the first alien-centric instalments from the Alien universe for television. The iconic franchise started with director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi movie. Created by Noah Hawley, the first two episodes of the show have been released on Aug 13, and moviegoers were quick to binge-watch the show and Xenomorphs. The dystopian drama is a prequel to Scott's original Alien film and is set two years before the movie, in the year 2120. The series revolves around a new bunch of humans and soldiers, who investigate a crashed ship on Earth.

Alien: Earth is an 8-episode show, with the first two episodes having been released on August 12th simultaneously on Disney+, Hulu and Jio Hotstar (India). New episodes will be dropping weekly.

What is Alien: Earth about?

Set in the year 2120, the show is a chilling prequel to Scott's classic and picks up at the time when the mysterious spacecraft USCSS Maginot, carrying creatures, “from the darkest corners of the universe,” crash-land on Earth, and chaos begins. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold, and in this world, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. One hybrid prototype named Wendy leads the team in the aftermath of the spacecraft landing.

The official synopsis of the show reads,'' The first hybrid prototype named 'Wendy” marks a new dawn in the race for immortality. After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship collides with Prodigy City, “Wendy” and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined.''



What do Netizens think about the show?

Enthusiast fans have watched the first two episodes of the show and were quick to share their reactions. The majority of the fans have loved the show, but some have shared mixed reviews. Check reactions below:

One user wrote,''We've got to see XENOMORPH in the first episode itself HELL YEAH.''

Another user wrote,''The alien specie grew out of the cat omg, after all these years they've shown us the non human born alien.'

Third user wrote,''#AlienEarth is probably one of the largest surprises of the year for me. Extremely well put together in just about every category. Gonna catch ep 2 tomorrow.''

Another user wrote,‘’#AlienEarth Season 1 Episodes 1-2 Neverland & Mr. October NonSpoiler Review: Noah Hawley made Alien: Earth cinematic & violent like Alien, Aliens & Alien: Romulus! Sydney Chandler is kind as Wendy! Timothy Olyphant is great as Kirsh! Babou Ceesay is calculated as Marrow! 10/10!''

Who plays what in the show?