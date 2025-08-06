Alien: Earth first reviews are out, here's what critics are saying about the new sci-fi series

The first reviews for Alien: Earth are finally out. The new sci-fi series set in the Alien universe follows a team of marines who are sent to investigate a research ship that has crashed on Earth, where they encounter a deadly Xenomorph as well as four other deadly creatures from across the galaxy. The franchise, which kicked off with director Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi masterpiece Alien, has been going through a revival since the release of Alien: Romulus in 2024, so let's take a look at what critics have to say about the new series.

Here's what the first reviews for Alien: Earth have to say

What to expect in Alien: Earth

The series is set two years before the events of Alien (1979) and focuses on a young woman named Wendy, the first of a human-synthetic android. Wendy's consciousness was transferred to an android body to save her life from a terminal illness. She, along with her handler Krish, was sent along with a team of space marines to investigate the ship.

A possible Alien vs Predator project may be in the works

The internet has been buzzing with rumours that the show will set up an eventual Alien vs Predator project. The recent reveal that Elle Fanning will be playing an android created by Weyland-Yutani Corporation, the company that is obsessed with using the Xenomorph as a bio-weapon in the upcoming Predator: Badlands movie, has only cemented the rumours.

Alien: Earth features an ensemble cast

The series is created by Noah Hawley, best known for his work on the series Legion, and the main cast includes Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, and Alex Lawther, with supporting roles played by Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rysdahl, and Babou Ceesay.

When and where to watch Alien: Earth

Alien: Earth will consist of 8 episodes, with the first two episodes dropping on August 12th simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes dropping weekly. Indian audiences can catch the show on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13th.