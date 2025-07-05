Elle Fanning’s Predator: Badlands role teases an Alien vs Predator revival

New details about Elle Fanning's role in the upcoming Predator: Badlands have been released and it teases a future Alien vs. Predator project. In March of this year, the actress announced the news of her involvement in the project by making a surprise appearance at CinemaCon 2025 and shared that in the movie, her character will be teaming up with a Predator to survive a deadly planet. Predator: Badlands, the ninth instalment in the Predator franchise, is currently going through a revival after the release of 2022's Prey.

Fanning’s character and the Alien connection

According to a report by Bloody Disgusting, the actress will be playing a dual role as Theia, an android created by Weyland-Yutani. For the uninitiated, Weyland-Yutani is the mega-corporation from the Alien franchise. However, the details about her second role remain under wraps.

In the movie, Theia finds herself trapped on a deadly and remote planet where she teams up with Dek, a young Predator warrior who wants to prove himself as a warrior. It’s not the first time a Predator has teamed up with someone. The 2004 spin-off Alien vs. Predator featured a Predator joining forces with a human survivor to battle the Alien horde.

Director hints at future crossovers

So it will be interesting to see what director Dan Trachtenberg comes up with in Badlands and how it might lead up to an Alien vs. Predator showdown. This will be the third Predator movie from Trachtenberg, who after the success of Prey directed the recently released animated movie Predator: Hunter of Hunters, which was met with universal critical acclaim.

Speaking about Badlands in an interview with Empire, the director shared: “The creature is front and centre, leading the charge. He’s still badass, but there’s something there that touches you emotionally, too. Creating a character you connect with but are also super-intimidated by has been challenging. But exciting.”

Predator: Badlands is set to hit cinemas worldwide on November 7, 2025.