Alien vs Predator: How a PG-13 misstep could finally get the R-rated reboot it deserves

In 2004, fans of the Alien and Predator franchises had high hopes for Alien vs. Predator. The movie finally brought together two iconic movie monsters and promised an epic clash. Unfortunately, what ended up on the big screen was a low-budget PG-13 mess that disappointed long-time fans despite being a moderate success at the box office.

This was followed up with 2007's Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem, which, despite an R-rating and introducing an Alien-Predator hybrid, was hated by fans and panned by critics. This led to the studio shelving its plans for a sequel.

A new era for both franchises

But both franchises are now getting positive reviews from critics and winning over fans with the release of Prey in 2022 and Alien: Romulus in 2024. The franchises have been revitalised with fresh ideas and style, while still holding on to what made them so iconic in the first place. So the timing for another attempt at an Alien vs. Predator film could not be better.

A brief history of the franchises

The Alien franchise began in 1979 with Ridley Scott’s Alien, which introduced audiences to the terrifying Xenomorph, a perfect killing machine. Its atmospheric horror and revolutionary creature design turned it into a cultural phenomenon, spawning multiple sequels, prequels, and spin-offs.

Eight years later, Predator (1987) stormed theatres with a different kind of alien threat. Directed by John McTiernan and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, the film introduced the Predator, a deadly, intelligent hunter who travels across galaxies in search of worthy prey. Its success cemented the Predator as a pop culture icon and spawned multiple sequels and prequels.

Currently, there are no official plans for a crossover, with studios working on the sequels for Romulus and Prey and a few spin-offs. But this has reignited fan speculation that these projects could set up an eventual clash between the two.

What's next?

Directors Fede Álvarez and Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed Romulus and Prey, respectively, and are both working on sequels, clearly have a deep respect for the source material. A potential crossover project with the two collaborating could finally give fans the Alien vs. Predator movie they've been waiting decades for.