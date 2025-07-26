Arnold Schwarzenegger returns to the iconic franchise in Predator: Killer of Killers new extended cut

A new extended cut of the critically acclaimed Predator: Killers of Killers has been released on Hulu. This version sees the return of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Dutch from 1987's Predator and Danny Glover's Lieutenant Mike Harrigan from 1990's Predator 2 in a cameo. The extended cut was announced at SDCC 2025. Predator: Killers of Killers is an animated film directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who also helmed 2022's Prey. The movie quickly became a fan favourite and has a 95 per cent critics score and an 88 per cent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated films in the franchise.

What is Predator: Killers of Killers about?

The Predators are a race of warriors who travel the galaxy in search of worthy prey to fight and kill as a rite of passage. Predator: Killers of Killers is set across three different periods on Earth and focuses on three warriors who bested and killed a Predator in combat and were cryogenically frozen and taken to the Predator homeworld and forced to fight each other, but instead they team up and escape. At the end of the movie, we are shown a large chamber where we see rows of warriors, who have been kept frozen.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Glover return to the franchise

In the previously released cut of the movie, we see Naru, the young Comanche warrior and the protagonist of 2022's Prey, in one of the cryo chambers. In the extended cut, we will also catch a glimpse of Schwarzenegger's Dutch and Glover's Mike Harrigan. While this is only a quick cameo, it hints at the possibility of the actors reprising their roles in a future project.

A brief rundown of Predator and Predator 2

Schwarzenegger starred as Dutch, the leader of an elite team of soldiers in the 1987 film Predator. It was the first film in the franchise and was directed by John McTiernan. The film introduced the Predator, a deadly, intelligent hunter who travels across galaxies in search of worthy prey, hunting down an elite team of soldiers in a South American jungle. Dutch eventually manages to kill the Predator and escape.

In the 1990 sequel, another Predator arrives in the city of Los Angeles in the middle of a brutal gang war and starts hunting down anyone it deems a worthy foe. This leads to Mike Harrigan tracking the Predator down and eventually killing it.

Predator: Badlands gearing up for release

Meanwhile, the next live-action instalment in the franchise, Predator: Badlands, is gearing up for its re-release. The movie stars Elle Fanning, who is transported to a hostile planet, where she has to team up with a young Predator outcast to survive. Predator: Badlands is set to hit cinemas worldwide on 7 November 2025.