/Superman OTT release: When and where to watch the movie online with BONUS additions

Superman will be flying into your homes soon! After soaring into theatres this July, DC Studios' new Man of Steel movie is now set for its digital debut. Written and directed by James Gunn, the film introduces actor David Corenswet as the new Clark Kent. Released globally on July 11, the movie enjoyed a triumphant box office run.

Superman digital release: When and where to watch

A month after the film’s release, Gunn announced that Superman would soon be available on video-on-demand. On August 12, he made the big announcement on X (formerly Twitter), sharing a teaser clip. Gunn wrote,''#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters!''

The movie will be available to buy and rent on major platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, and others.

According to Warner Bros.Discovery, Superman will be available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from online and physical retailers as of September 23. The digital release will have deleted scenes, a gag reel and Gunn's commentary. However, the home media will include other exciting featurettes.

Some of the featurettes that will give a deeper look at Superman's world, along with DC Easter eggs, are: Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle (5:32), Adventures in Making Superman (60:00), Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy (6:05), Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain (5:18), Kryptunes: The Music of Superman (6:31), Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born (5:54), Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns (5:23), The Ultimate Villain (5:30), The Justice Gang (10:37), and A New Era: DC Takes Off (4:53).

Superman box office

Superman's early digital release may come as a shock to many. But the movie had earned staggering numbers at the box office. As per the reports, the movie has earned over $5.7 million globally, becoming the highest-grossing Superman film in the US.

Who plays what in the Superman movie?

Superman marks DC Studio's first feature film under the leadership of Peter Safran and Gunn. The movie had an entirely new cast, including Superman.

Here's who played what in the movie: