/50 years of Rajinikanth magic, 8 films every fan must watch

Rajinikanth’s filmography is a treasure trove for movie lovers. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just discovering his work, these films are a must-watch. As the Superstar celebrates 50 years in cinema, let's take a look at eight of his must-watch films.
Rajinikanth, the undisputed Superstar of Indian cinema, has completed an extraordinary 50 years in the film industry. From his humble beginnings to becoming one of the most iconic and influential actors in Asia, his journey is nothing short of legendary.
In Rajinikanth’s debut film, directed by K. Balachander, he played a small but impactful role opposite Kamal Haasan. This marked the beginning of a remarkable journey and hinted at the charisma that would soon captivate audiences.
The film that first gave him the Superstar title, Bairavi established Rajinikanth as a leading man. His intense performance in this revenge drama set the tone for the larger-than-life roles he would come to dominate.
Mani Ratnam’s masterpiece pairs Rajinikanth with Mammootty in a modern-day retelling of the Mahabharata. Rajini’s restrained yet powerful performance remains one of his most acclaimed.
A cult classic, Baasha redefined the gangster genre in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth’s portrayal of an auto driver with a violent past became the stuff of legend, with dialogues and scenes still quoted by fans today.
An epic action drama with unforgettable mass moments, Padayappa features Rajinikanth at the peak of his superstardom. The movie still captivates audiences, and also gave Tamil cinema one of its most iconic villains with Ramya Krishnan’s Neelambari.
Directed by Shankar, this larger-than-life entertainer saw Rajinikanth as a man on a mission to fight corruption. Packed with stylish action sequences, AR Rahman’s music, and Rajini’s trademark charm, it became a pan-India hit.
A groundbreaking sci-fi spectacle where Rajinikanth plays both the scientist Dr Vaseegaran and the robot Chitti. The dual performances, especially as the villainous Chitti 2.0, showcased his versatility.
Proof that age is no barrier to superstardom, Jailer saw Rajinikanth in a slick, action-packed role that blended his signature style with emotional depth. The film’s massive box office success reaffirmed his status as an icon.