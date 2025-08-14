/From Sri Raghavendrar to Mullum Malarum, 8 Underrated Rajinikanth movies you shouldn’t miss

Coolie has finally hit the big screen worldwide. We decided to compile a list of Rajinikanth's most underrated films that showcase his versatility as an actor. So, from Sri Raghavendrar to Mullum Malarum, here are 8 underrated movies of the superstar you shouldn’t miss.
While Rajinikanth is celebrated for blockbusters like Baasha, Sivaji, and Enthiran, his filmography also hides several gems that didn’t get the same mainstream attention but showcase his versatility and acting depth. From intense dramas to offbeat experiments, these films reveal a different side to the Superstar beyond his larger-than-life persona.
A heartfelt drama about sacrifice and personal loss, this film saw Rajini in a grounded, emotional role far from his action-hero image.
One of his finest performances, Rajini plays Kali, a hot-tempered winch operator whose life changes after a tragic accident. It’s a character-driven masterpiece with raw emotional power.
A rare full-length comedy from Rajinikanth, this remake of Gol Maal allowed him to flex his comic timing while playing dual roles in a fun and charming story.
Rajini takes on the challenging dual role of a morally corrupt father and his virtuous son, showing his range and delivering two dynamic performances with ease.
In this devotional biopic, Rajini portrays the 17th-century saint Raghavendra Swami. A slow-paced but deeply spiritual film that’s unlike anything else in his career.
An entertaining mix of action and family drama where Rajini plays dual roles once again, balancing humour, style, and sentiment. The movie remains a must-watch.
Though a hit in Tamil Nadu, it often gets overshadowed by Baasha. This rags-to-riches drama about friendship and betrayal features one of Rajini’s most relatable characters.
Despite its big release, Kaala didn’t get the widespread acclaim it deserved. A politically charged drama where Rajini delivers a powerful performance as a don fighting for his people’s rights.