/Coolie Box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth's action thriller dominates on opening day

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie, was released in cinemas on August 14. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the action thriller, with an ensemble cast, even before its release, garnered over Rs 100 crore at the box office. Let's dig into how much the film minted on the opening day.

Box office report day 1 of Coolie

According to the Sacnilk report, Coolie earned Rs 65 crore net in India, with the Tamil version earning Rs 45 crore, Hindi version Rs 4.5 crore, Telugu version Rs 15 crore, and Kannada version Rs 0.5 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Trichy (98.75%), followed by Chennai (97.75%), Pondicherry (97.50%), Dindigul (97.33%), Coimbatore (97.25%), and Vellore (95%).

As per the early estimates of Sacnilk, so far Coolie on the second day at the box office has earned Rs 3.09 crore.

Netizens' reaction and review of Coolie

Soon after the release of the film, fans took to social media platforms to give their verdict and gave mixed reactions. One user wrote, "#Coolie title card theatre reaction is (fire emojis). Sadly, that’s the only good thing about the whole movie. Even Rajinikanth’s swag can’t save it, and Aamir’s cameo is just plain ghatiya. Big letdown #CoolieFDFS #CoolieReview".

Another user wrote, "Just watched coolie! Pure Rajni movie carried on his shoulders till the end".

As per WION's Achu Krishnan, "the plot of Coolie mostly feels like a rehash of Vikram, where a veteran is forced out of retirement to avenge a murder and, in the process, uncovers a large criminal conspiracy. It also turns out that the veteran has a past where he was a super-cool agent/gangster. As far as performances are concerned, Rajinikanth does his best to carry the movie, and his usual charm and charisma shine through in parts".