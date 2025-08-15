/War 2 Box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer kicks off with modest start, mints THIS much

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, released in cinemas on August 14. The action-thriller on the opening surpassed the expectations at the domestic box office. Read more to know the collection on day one.
War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, finally released in cinemas on August 14. The sixth entry into the YRF Spy Universe, expectations are high for the film, and a lot is riding on its success. On the film's opening day, it garnered impressive numbers and surpassed expectations at the box office. Let's know how much more the film has earned.
According to the Sacnilk report, War 2 has earned around Rs 52.50 crore net in India, with collections in the Hindi version being Rs 29 crore, Tamil version being Rs 0.25 crore, and Telugu version being Rs 23.25 crore.
Also Read: War 2 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan fights for India, romances Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in a VFX heavy spy thriller
The highest occupancy has been recorded in Hyderabad (99%), followed by Lucknow (79.25%), Ahmedabad (61%), Bengaluru (58.50%), Mumbai (50%), and Surat (52.67%). As per early estimates of Sacnilk, so far, War 2 on the second day has minted Rs 0.27 crore.
Also Read: War 2 X reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about the Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR starrer
Soon after the release of the film, fans took to social media platforms to give their verdict. Many found it boring, while many loved the screen presence of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's clash and Kiara Advani's romance. One user wrote, The #War2 review verdict: a visually stunning film with impressive action sequences and outstanding performances. (4/5)".
Another user wrote, "#War2 #War2Review One Word Review: 'Pathetic Pathetic Pathetic" One of the worst films ever made in the history of Indian Cinema. 0.5/5 Box office verdict: "Disaster".
As per WION's Shomini Sen, 'From the gorgeous locations, to mind-numbing action sequences, to a bikini-clad pool romance to some jugalbandi on the dance floor- War 2 checks a lot of boxes that make a Hindi spy film work. Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are presented on screen in their life avatar. War 2 suffers mostly because the film doesn't deliver anything new. We know the story, we can guess or sense the twists. While the first half is thrilling and takes a lot of effort to present the two heroes gloriously on screen, the second half meanders through a very poor storyline."
For the unversed, War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, where Hrithik Roshan played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent who goes rogue after discovering enemy spies within the organization. The film boasts of a star-studded cast that includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Dishita Sehgal, among others. War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji.