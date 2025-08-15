/War 2 Box office collection day 1: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer kicks off with modest start, mints THIS much

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, finally released in cinemas on August 14. The sixth entry into the YRF Spy Universe, expectations are high for the film, and a lot is riding on its success. On the film's opening day, it garnered impressive numbers and surpassed expectations at the box office. Let's know how much more the film has earned.

Box office report day 1 of War 2

According to the Sacnilk report, War 2 has earned around Rs 52.50 crore net in India, with collections in the Hindi version being Rs 29 crore, Tamil version being Rs 0.25 crore, and Telugu version being Rs 23.25 crore.

The highest occupancy has been recorded in Hyderabad (99%), followed by Lucknow (79.25%), Ahmedabad (61%), Bengaluru (58.50%), Mumbai (50%), and Surat (52.67%). As per early estimates of Sacnilk, so far, War 2 on the second day has minted Rs 0.27 crore.

Netizens' reaction and review of War 2

Soon after the release of the film, fans took to social media platforms to give their verdict. Many found it boring, while many loved the screen presence of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's clash and Kiara Advani's romance. One user wrote, The #War2 review verdict: a visually stunning film with impressive action sequences and outstanding performances. (4/5)".

Another user wrote, "#War2 #War2Review One Word Review: 'Pathetic Pathetic Pathetic" One of the worst films ever made in the history of Indian Cinema. 0.5/5 Box office verdict: "Disaster".

As per WION's Shomini Sen, 'From the gorgeous locations, to mind-numbing action sequences, to a bikini-clad pool romance to some jugalbandi on the dance floor- War 2 checks a lot of boxes that make a Hindi spy film work. Both Hrithik and Jr NTR are presented on screen in their life avatar. War 2 suffers mostly because the film doesn't deliver anything new. We know the story, we can guess or sense the twists. While the first half is thrilling and takes a lot of effort to present the two heroes gloriously on screen, the second half meanders through a very poor storyline."