Independence Day special: 8 Unmissable films inspired by India’s freedom movement

Published: Aug 14, 2025, 16:31 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2025, 16:31 IST

Celebrate this Independence Day with these powerful films that capture India’s struggle for freedom. So here are  8 Unmissable films inspired by India’s freedom movement that you need to watch.

The struggle for India’s independence has inspired some of the most powerful films in Indian cinema, bringing to life the courage, sacrifices, and ideals of those who fought for freedom. From historical dramas to biographical epics, these films capture the spirit of a nation on its journey towards independence.

Gandhi (1982)
2 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Gandhi (1982)

Richard Attenborough’s Oscar-winning biopic on Mahatma Gandhi, starring Ben Kingsley, is an epic retelling of the leader’s life and his philosophy of non-violence that shaped India’s freedom movement.

Lagaan (2001)
3 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Lagaan (2001)

Set in the late 19th century, this Aamir Khan starrer combines sport, colonial oppression, and underdog spirit as villagers challenge British officers to a high-stakes cricket match for tax relief.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)
4 / 9
(Photograph: X)

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Ajay Devgn delivers a stirring portrayal of Bhagat Singh, the young revolutionary whose ideals and martyrdom became a rallying point for India’s freedom struggle.

Rang De Basanti (2006)
5 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Blending past and present, this film follows a group of modern-day students who are inspired by India’s freedom fighters, leading to a political awakening and a fight against injustice.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)
6 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

Shyam Benegal’s detailed biopic explores the controversial and fascinating life of Subhas Chandra Bose, focusing on his leadership of the Indian National Army.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)
7 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Aamir Khan stars as Mangal Pandey, the sepoy whose rebellion against the British in 1857 became the spark for India’s first war of independence.

Chittagong (2012)
8 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Chittagong (2012)

Based on the Chittagong uprising of 1930, this critically acclaimed film tells the story of schoolteacher Surya Sen and his band of young revolutionaries who fought against British rule.

Sardar (1993)
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Sardar (1993)

A biographical film on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, highlighting his role in uniting the country after independence and his contribution to the freedom movement.

