/War 2 X reviews, Here's what netizens have to say about Hrithik Roshan & Jr. NTR starrer

War 2's first reviews are out. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR and is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. Expectations are high for the film, and YRF has a lot riding on its success, so let's take a look at what netizens have to say about the action thriller. According to a report by Sacnilk, the movie has grossed over ₹20.49 crores ($2.34 million) from advance ticket sales, and the IMAX and 4DX versions have brought in around ₹11.59 crores ($1.32 million), bringing the total pre-release collection to ₹32.14 crores ($3.66 million).

The movie is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, where Hrithik Roshan played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent who goes rogue after discovering enemy spies within the organisation. Hunted by the Indian government, Kabir ultimately thwarts their plans but chooses to remain outside the system to continue his mission to stop the mastermind behind the operation.

In War 2, Kabir goes deep undercover while the Indian government sends special agent Vikram, played by Jr. NTR, to track him down. Vikram is described as Kabir’s equal and a man who will stop at nothing to complete his mission.

War 2 has one of the widest Bollywood releases, with shows in over 5,000 theatre screens across the country. A week before its release, the movie went through a re-edit, with certain scenes being trimmed and some words muted at the request of the Indian Censor Board (CBFC).

The supporting cast of the movie includes Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Dishita Sehgal. The movie will also feature cameos from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as two new special agents, setting the stage for the next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha.