/War 2: CBFC trims Kiara Advani's sensual visuals from Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer? Here's why

War 2, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, is one of the most anticipated films. Ever since the trailer was dropped, the peak of curiosity has increased, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch the trio on big screens. With just a week away from its release, reports of CBFC trimming down sensual scenes of Kiara Advani have surfaced on the internet. Let's dig in to know more details.

More details of Kiara Advani's scene edited

As per the report, the CBFC thoroughly examined the film and asked the makers to change several audio and visual elements. Both audio-visual references have been asked to be muted at six different places in the film. Along with this, the obscene dialogue has been completely changed.

Apart from this, an obscene scene of two seconds that came about a minute after the controversial dialogue was ordered to be completely removed.

The team has been asked by CBFC to reduce the duration by 50% ie, cut by nine seconds. It is estimated that these scenes have been taken from Kiara Advani's bikini scene in the film. After all this, the board has given a U/A 16+ certificate to War 2 on August 6.

All about War 2

Backed by YRF, War 2 is the sixth instalment in their Spy Universe and a sequel to War (2019). The film marks Kiara’s first release after embracing motherhood—she welcomed her baby girl on July 15, 2025. will mark Jr NTR’s Bollywood debut.