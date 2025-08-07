/War 2, Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR bring the heat in Janaab-e-Aali song teaser

The latest entry in YRF's spy universe, War 2, is gearing up for release, and a new teaser for the song Janaab-e-Aali from the movie has dropped, promising an epic dance battle between Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The music for War 2 has been composed by Pritam, and Janaab-e-Aali has been sung by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The choreography by Bosco Leslie Martis and the electrifying performance from the two leads are the show-stealers.

War 2's Janaab-e-Aali on track to be a chartbuster

The song was shot in June at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. The shoot was originally planned for March but was postponed after Hrithik sustained a leg injury. Janaab-e-Aali has already crossed over 800,000 views and is trending on YouTube. Fans can look forward to watching the duo square off when the full song finally drops.

Jr. NTR makes Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan

War 2 is the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The movie has sold tickets worth $205K from both the Hindi and Telugu versions in North America in pre-release sales. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Jr. NTR and the first time he will be sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan.

An epic spy showdown between Kabir and Vikram in War 2

While the dance-off has fans hyped, they are even more excited to see the two clash on screen as rival spies in a globe-trotting cat-and-mouse chase. In War 2, Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir goes deep undercover, while the Indian government sends special agent Vikram, played by Jr. NTR, to track him down. Vikram is described as Kabir’s equal and a man who will stop at nothing to complete his mission.

War 2 features a star-studded supporting cast including Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Dishita Sehgal. The film will release in all major Indian languages and is set to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.