/Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani light up the screen in War 2 song Aavan Jaavan| Watch

The War 2 song Aavan Jaavan has just dropped, and Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani sizzle on screen as they travel through the stunning Italian countryside. Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi have lent their voices to the melodious track, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music for War 2 is composed by Pritam. The song has already crossed 360,000 views on YouTube, with fans raving over Hrithik's dance moves and Arijit's vocals

Jr. NTR joins the Spy Universe in his Bollywood debut

War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. It also marks Jr. NTR’s Bollywood debut. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan, the film promises an explosive showdown between Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan, as teased in the trailer.

What happened in 2019's War?

In 2019's War, Hrithik Roshan played Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a RAW agent who goes rogue after discovering enemy spies within the organisation. Hunted by the Indian government, Kabir ultimately thwarts their plans but chooses to remain outside the system to continue his mission to stop the mastermind behind the operation.

Bigger stakes and new faces in War 2

In War 2, Kabir goes deep undercover while the Indian government sends special agent Vikram, played by Jr. NTR, to track him down. Vikram is described as Kabir’s equal and a man who will stop at nothing to complete his mission. The film also introduces Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as two new special agents and sets the stage for the next instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha.

Global release date locked

War 2 features a star-studded supporting cast including Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, and Dishita Sehgal. The film will release in all major Indian languages and is set to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.