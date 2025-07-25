After a long wait, the makers of War 2 have finally unveiled the trailer featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in key roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the high-octane action film is the sequel to 2019 hit film War. The two minute trailer promises slick action, suspense, thrill and romance. The movie is schedule to release in cinemas next month.

War 2 trailer out, fans' react

The trailer showcases Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR involved in aerial combats, apart from high-intense fights between the duo. In another glimpse from the trailer, the duo was also seen targeting each other on racing speedboats. The two-minute clip also showed romance between Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and the actress involved in the action scene is something to look forward to.

Soon, excited fans thronged the comment section of every social media platform to give their verdict. One user wrote, "Kiara Advani shines! Her action sequences look fierce". Another user wrote, "Loved how it went for an emotional arc in the trailer. Highly excited. "The trailer didn't drop, it exploded", wrote the third user.

All about War 2

The second instalment of the War franchise has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of Indian cinema. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller War, which starred Hrithik, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. The first film was directed by Sidharth Anand. War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

Also Read: Aamir Khan to hoist Indian national flag at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Hrithik will reprise his character Kabir from War, while Jr NTR will play the antagonist in the film.

For the unversed, the spyverse will also include the ambitious Tiger vs Pathaan, starring Salman and Shah Rukh, and Alpha, billed as the first female-led YRF Spy Universe film featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

Jul 24Hollywood