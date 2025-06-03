/Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's action-packed promo premiered during IPL 2025 final - watch

The entire country is gripped by the IPL final match between RCB and PBKS. During this nail-biting game, an action-packed 10-second footage from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's film WAR 2 was released.



Starring two megastars, this movie is a new addition to Yash Raj's Spy Universe and is set to hit theatres in August. Ahead of its release, the makers are teasing fans with every little detail.



War 2 promo during IPL final



Between the thrilling match, fans were treated to an action-packed promo featuring Roshan and NTR. The 10-second clip showcases Major Kabir in an epic fight sequence with NTR's character, who plays the antagonist in the movie. Although the clip has not yet been officially released by the filmmakers, it has been widely shared by netizens on social media platforms.



Sharing the video, one user wrote,''oh war 2 promo opening with our sir fighting noice.''

Another user shared, ''Get Ready For War 🔥🔥. #War2 Promo Played During #IplFinals2025 💥💥. #RCBvsPBKS.''



On May 21st, the makers dropped the much-anticipated teaser of the movie on Jr. NTR's birthday. The teaser featured an epic faceoff between the two leads and bikini-clad Kiara Advani, who quickly became the talk of the town.



War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The movie's Hrithik and NTR's first collaboration. And, also South superstar's Bollywood debut.



Directed by Ayan Mukerji and written by Aditya Chopra and Shridhar Raghavan, the movie is set to release on August 14.