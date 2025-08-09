/SSMB29, Mahesh Babu gets birthday surprise as Rajamouli shares first reveal poster

As a birthday treat for Mahesh Babu fans, director SS Rajamouli dropped the first reveal poster for their highly anticipated collaboration, SSMB29. The poster offers a close-up shot of Mahesh Babu’s chest, adorned with a trishool and Nandi pendant. It also features the hashtag #Globetrotter and teases that the first official look and possibly the title will be unveiled in November. Rajamouli has previously described SSMB29 as a globe-spanning action-adventure on the scale of Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

Everything we know so far about SSMB29

In SSMB29, Mahesh Babu reportedly plays an archaeologist inspired by Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones, infused with traits of the Hindu deity Hanuman. His mission? To find the legendary Sanjivani plant from Hindu mythology, a rare herb said to heal any injury and unlock the secrets of immortality.

The villain will be played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose character seeks the plant for his own dark ambitions. Priyanka Chopra has also joined the cast in an undisclosed role, with rumours hinting that she could play a villain as well.

SSMB29 team heads to Africa to film massive stunt

The film recently wrapped a schedule in Hyderabad and is now headed to Tanzania, Africa, for a massive stunt sequence involving over 100 performers. Action choreography is being handled by Todor Lazarov, who also worked with Rajamouli on RRR.

SSMB29 massive budget and release plans

With a staggering budget of ₹1000 crores (approximately $115 million), SSMB29 is now the most expensive Indian film ever made. It will be released as a two-part saga, with the first instalment slated for a 2027 worldwide release and the sequel planned for 2029.

The supporting cast includes Amit Kumar Bhagat, Chanda Kerketta, and Agnessa Simo, promising a mix of fresh and established talent for this epic cinematic adventure.

