/SSMB29: Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu to shoot massive 100-man stunt sequence in Tanzania

RRR director SS Rajamouli's upcoming action-adventure film with Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest Indian films in production. The movie is currently in production under the working title SSMB29 and has wrapped filming schedules in Hyderabad and Koraput, Odisha. According to a new report, the team will be heading to Tanzania in Africa to film a massive 100-man stunt sequence, and rehearsals for the sequence are currently underway in Hyderabad. The stunts for the film will be handled by Todor Lazarov, who previously collaborated with Rajamouli on RRR.

Tanzania set for jaw-dropping stunt shoot

According to a report by 123 Telugu, the team will be heading to Tanzania in the second week of August. The report also states that Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani has started work on the movie's soundtrack and is currently working from Rajamouli's farmhouse in Telangana.

A globe-trotting adventure in search of the Sanjivani

SSMB29 has a massive budget of ₹1000 crores ($115 million), making it the most expensive Indian film ever made, and it will be a two-parter globe-trotting adventure to find the legendary Sanjivani plant from Hindu mythology. In Hinduism, the Sanjivani plant is a rare herb that can heal any injury and is said to hold the secrets of immortality.

Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli's first collaboration

Mahesh Babu is said to play the role of an archaeologist similar to Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones character. The movie marks the first collaboration between the actor and Rajamouli. The actor reportedly underwent an intense six-month training programme to prepare for the role.

Meet SSMB29's star-studded cast

Priyanka Chopra has been cast in an undisclosed role, and Prithviraj Sukumaran is rumoured to play the villain. Recently, the team built a set to recreate the Varanasi Ghats of Uttar Pradesh, India, worth an estimated ₹40 crores ($4.3 million) in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad.

The rest of the announced cast includes Amit Kumar Bhagat, Chanda Kerketta, and Agnessa Simo. The first part of SSMB29 is expected to hit cinemas worldwide in 2027, with the sequel following in 2029.

