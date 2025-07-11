/SS Rajamouli announces 2-part combined film Baahubali: The Epic on the 10th anniversary of the iconic film

As Baahubali: The Beginning marked 10 years since its release, its director, SS Rajamouli, made a special announcement about the epic two-part film that completely changed the face of Indian cinema. On Wednesday, while marking the milestone, Rajamouli announced that Baahubali films starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia will be released in theatres as one film called Baahubali: The Epic.

Baahubali: The Epic announced

A decade after the release of Baahulbali, Rajamouli, it seems, decided to rework his and reelase a new cut for the fans. Announcing the news with a poster of Prabhas and the release date on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Baahubali…The beginning of many journeys. Countless memories. Endless inspiration. It’s been 10 years. Marking this special milestone with #BaahubaliTheEpic, a two-part combined film. In theatres worldwide on October 31, 2025.”



Baahubali: The Epic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

Elated fans were thrilled to hear the news, leaving comments like, “Baahubali raised the bar for TFI and Indian cinema as well. Ten glorious years of the masterpiece from #SSRajamouli,” and “Super Excited for the trim version.”



About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic will combine Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), telling the story of a man who learns the truth about his past and takes his rightful place on the throne.



The success of Baahubali paved way for similar two part epic films and Pan-India films. Now with Rajamouli combining the two movies, it would be interesting to see if other filmmakers too follow suit.

Baahubali cast reunion

Meanwhile, on Thursday, to mark the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, the cast and crew members met up for a reunion party. The get together was attended by Rajamouli, Prabhas, Ramya and Rana Daggubati among others.