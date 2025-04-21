Actor Rana Daggubati has made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to feature at WrestleMania.

Advertisment

Known for his powerful roles in films like Baahubali, Rana's appearance at the iconic wrestling event marks a significant milestone in his career, bridging the worlds of cinema and sports entertainment in a way never seen before. It was a historic weekend for India at WrestleMania 41, WWE's most anticipated annual event, which is now streaming on Netflix. Rana, a lifelong WWE fan and star of the hit Netflix series Rana Naidu made history as the first Indian celebrity to be invited to witness the spectacle from the front row.

His presence was celebrated with a special shoutout broadcast live to millions of WWE fans worldwide. Netflix also shared a video and photos of the actor on its Instagram handle and captioned the post, “Heels. Faces. Familiar faces @ranadaggubati is at WrestleMania Jo line cross kiya, woh gaya #RanaNaidu.”

Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati's team responds to betting app allegations

Advertisment

Speaking about the milestone, Rana Daggubati shared, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

The global WWE fandom took center stage this weekend with a special Netflix India and WWE watch party in Mumbai, featuring a live broadcast of WrestleMania 41 on Netflix.

Advertisment

Held in the entertainment capital of Las Vegas, WrestleMania 41 wasn't just about the thrilling in-ring action—it was a celebration of fandom, community, and global connection. Rana Daggubati's presence at the event was a proud moment for Indian representation at one of the world's most-watched and beloved sports entertainment spectacles.

Rana Daggubati's forthcoming crime drama Rana Naidu Season 2 also stars Venkatesh Daggubati and Surveen Chawla. The show will be released on Netflix in 2025. However, the exact release date has yet to be announced.

The first installment of the series was released on 10 March 2023.