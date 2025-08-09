/Saif Ali Khan Bhopal property dispute case: Supreme Court stays MP HC order

The fate of properties worth Rs 15,000 crore owned by the former rulers of Bhopal and inherited by Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his family remains uncertain. However, in a major relief, reportedly, the Supreme Court on August 8, 2025, heard a petition filed against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's direction to send back the property dispute case to the lower court for fresh hearing.

More details about the Supreme Court's current decision on the Bhopal property case

As per the report, in July, the High Court had rejected the lower court's order to accept Saif Ali Khan, his sisters Soha and Saba, and his mother Sharmila Tagore as heirs to the property.

However, a bench of justices PS Narasimha and Atul Chandurkar issued a notice on the plea of Omar Faruq Ali and Raashid Ali, descendants of the elder brother of Nawab Hamidullah Khan, against the High Court’s order of June 30.

As per LiveLaw, the judgement from the trial court on February 14, 2000, which granted the Nawab's daughter Sajida Sultan, her late son Mansoor Ali Khan, and her heirs, actors Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Sultan, and actress Sharmila Tagore, the sole claim to the Nawab's inheritance, was overturned by the High Court.

Know all about the Bhopal Property Dispute Act

Last month, the Madhya Pradesh High Court had reportedly rejected the actor's long-standing plea, in which he had challenged the government's decision to label his Rs 15,000 crore ancestral properties in the state as 'enemy property'.