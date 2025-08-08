/Hansal Mehta’s web series Gandhi becomes first Indian series to premiere at TIFF

Hansal Mehta directed web series Gandhi, featuring actor Pratik Gandhi in the lead, is all set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The 10-day festival will begin on September 4, 2025. The premiere is historic as Gandhi, the web series, is the first Indian series ever to be selected for TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate. The series is based on the books by historian Ramachandra Guha, focusing on the life and times of Mahatma Gandhi.

The news of the series premiere at TIFF was shared by Mehta himself on social media. In his statement, Mehta described the achievement as, "An audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage. 'Gandhi' will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated Prime Time slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal."

The series is produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, who previously collaborated with Pratik Gandhi on the successful 2020 show Scam 1992. The show was noted for its engaging storytelling and strong performances. Partik Gandhi will be playing Mahatma Gandhi in the new series which also stars Tom Felton.

AR Rahman, the acclaimed music composer, is behind the series' musical score. Rahman shared his enthusiasm on the social platform X, stating, "Glad to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (sic)."

The inclusion of 'Gandhi' in TIFF's Primetime slate signifies the growing recognition of Indian cinema and television on global platforms.

The series draws from Ramachandra Guha's renowned works, 'Gandhi before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years that Changed the World' and focuses on Gandhi’s years in South Africa before he joined the freedom movement in India.

Pratik Gandhi's wife and actor Bhamini Ozha has been roped in to play Kasturba Gandhi in the upcoming web series, 'Gandhi'.