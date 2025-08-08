/Host Jimmy Fallon roasts US President Donald Trump's India tariff plans, support for Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad

America's renowned host and comedian, Jimmy Fallon, recently, on his YouTube show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, took a jibe at the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for tariff plans against India and supporting Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney amid the American Eagle ad backlash.

What exactly did Jimmy Fallon say on the show?

Reportedly, during the show, Jimmy Fallon remarked, "Today, more of President Trump's tariffs hit over 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and India. The only places Trump didn't charge are North Korea and Epstein's association.

In another scene of the show, Jimmy Fallon, to Donald Trump, said, "Right under building a new ballroom to meet Sydney Sweeney". Recently, Trump has called Sweeney the ‘HOTTEST’ while taking a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift, whom he declared as ‘no longer hot’. Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social and praised Sweeney, whom he claimed is a Republican.

The controversy around Sweeney began after American Eagle launched a campaign featuring her with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans". The brand seems to have indulged in light-hearted puns, but the tagline was interpreted as a dog-whistle to white supremacy and eugenics.

All about Jimmy Fallon and his show

An American late-night talk show hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon that airs on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.