/Host Jimmy Fallon roasts US President Donald Trump's India tariff plans, support for Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle ad

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon recently trolled US President Donald Trump for his tariff plans against India and also supported Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney, who is in the middle of a controversy for the American Eagle ad.
America's renowned host and comedian, Jimmy Fallon, recently, on his YouTube show The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, took a jibe at the President of the United States, Donald Trump, for tariff plans against India and supporting Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney amid the American Eagle ad backlash.
Reportedly, during the show, Jimmy Fallon remarked, "Today, more of President Trump's tariffs hit over 90 countries, including Canada, Brazil, and India. The only places Trump didn't charge are North Korea and Epstein's association.
In another scene of the show, Jimmy Fallon, to Donald Trump, said, "Right under building a new ballroom to meet Sydney Sweeney". Recently, Trump has called Sweeney the ‘HOTTEST’ while taking a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift, whom he declared as ‘no longer hot’. Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social and praised Sweeney, whom he claimed is a Republican.
Also Read: Harry Potter star Ruper Grint stars in Ed Sheeran's new music video, Co-star Daniel Radcliffe shares fun scenes
The controversy around Sweeney began after American Eagle launched a campaign featuring her with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans". The brand seems to have indulged in light-hearted puns, but the tagline was interpreted as a dog-whistle to white supremacy and eugenics.
The controversy around Sweeney began after American Eagle launched a campaign featuring her with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans". The brand seems to have indulged in light-hearted puns, but the tagline was interpreted as a dog-whistle to white supremacy and eugenics.
An American late-night talk show hosted by actor and comedian Jimmy Fallon that airs on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.
On May 17, 2021, NBC renewed the show for five more years through 2026. On June 13, 2024, NBC extended Fallon's contract to host until 2028.