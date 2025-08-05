/Trump backs ‘HOTTEST’ Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle ad controversy, states Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has jumped on to the controversy around actor Sydney Sweeney’s new American Eagle jeans campaign. Trump has called Sweeney the ‘HOTTEST’ while taking a swipe at pop icon Taylor Swift-whom he declared as ‘no longer hot’. Trump shared his thoughts on Truth Social and praised Sweeney, whom he claimed is a Republican.

Trump backs Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle ad controversy

"Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the 'HOTTEST' ad out there. It's for American Eagle, and the jeans are 'flying off the shelves'. Go get 'em Sydney!," Trump posted.

In the same post, the US President aimed at other ‘woke’ brands and public figures and called Jaguar as ‘stupid’.

"Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad? Shouldn't they have learned a lesson from Bud Lite, which went Woke and essentially destroyed, in a short campaign, the Company. The market cap destruction has been unprecedented, with BILLIONS OF DOLLARS SO FOOLISHLY LOST," he said.

Trump also seems to revive his criticism of Pop icon Taylor Swift, describing her as a ‘Woke Singer’ and blaming her political leanings for what he claimed was a decline in her popularity. Swift is known to be a Democrat supporter.

"Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!). She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT. The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Trump's post on Truth Social Photograph: ()

Trump’s post was an addition to the list of brands and individuals that he has been publicly criticizing on the platform. Trump particularly seems to be targeting those aligned as liberal or progressive.

What is the controversy around Sydney Sweeney’s latest ad?

The controversy around Sweeney began after American Eagle launched a campaign featuring her with the tagline: "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans". The brand seems to have indulged in light-hearted pun, but the tagline was interpreted as a dog-whistle to white supremacy and eugenics. The backlash has been swift ever since. While Sweeney herself has not responded to the controversy, she got support from the brand.

On Friday, American Eagle issued a statement defending the campaign. The brand stated that the tagline "was always about the jeans". The company added, "Her jeans. Her story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone".