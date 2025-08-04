US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Aug 3) said that he loved the controversial advertisement featuring Sydney Sweeney in blue jeans, after discovering she is registered with the Republican Party. Trump said that he loves her ad, adding that it is “fantastic”. The apparel giant American Eagle has faced backlash over the ad, which many perceived as having racial overtones.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the White House from Pennsylvania, the 79-year-old was asked about the controversy related to the ad, which features the 27-year-old “Euphoria” actress. Upon learning her political affiliation with Republicans, Trump backed the advertisement.

“Oh, now I love her ad,” Trump said, “You’d be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's one I wouldn’t have known but I’m glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeny is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”

The controversial ad

The latest ad campaign of American Eagle caught attention with its tagline: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans/genes.” In one of the clips of the ad, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair colour, personality, and even eye colour. My jeans are blue.” In one of the advertisements, she replaces the word “genes” with “jeans” on a billboard.

The ad campaign has drawn massive backlash among netizens, who accused the clothing brand of promoting eugenics and white supremacy. The left-wing commentators have criticised the brand for promoting controversial ideologies.

The blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress has been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024, according to the public voter records.

Several White House officials have also mocked the liberals, including Steven Cheung, Trump’s communications director, who described the backlash as “cancel culture run amok.”

Vice President JD Vance said that Democrats were becoming unhinged over a “pretty girl” selling jeans to kids in America. He said, “My political advice to the Democrats is: continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive that they’re a Nazi.”

Watch | Trump Vs India: US President's Aide Makes Shocking Claim, 'India Funding Russia War'



